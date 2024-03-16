Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 52,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

