Walker Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Humana Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

