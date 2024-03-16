Walker Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,155 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Walker Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,100. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

