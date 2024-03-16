Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $210.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.