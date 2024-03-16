Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $236,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

RELX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

