Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $270,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.