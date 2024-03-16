Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

