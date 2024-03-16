Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $578.08 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

