Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $578.08 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.11.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.16.
In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
