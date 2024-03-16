Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Teradata by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

