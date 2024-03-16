Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 246,787 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,787 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after buying an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,307,000 after buying an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549,528 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

