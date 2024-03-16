Wedmont Private Capital Buys 98 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

