Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

