Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.23. 9,234,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

