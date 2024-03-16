Wedmont Private Capital Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,928,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 343,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,619. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

