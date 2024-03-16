Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDNS traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,094. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

