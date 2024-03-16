Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 499,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,867. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

