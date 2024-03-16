Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 36,646 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 374.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 1,511,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,716. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

