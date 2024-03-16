Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 90,703 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

