Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,405,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in AbbVie by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.18.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

