Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 879,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

