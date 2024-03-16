Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.99 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

