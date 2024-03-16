Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at C$60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$71.39.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
