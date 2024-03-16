Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 15th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

WPM opened at C$60.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$71.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.