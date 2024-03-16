Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.84.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.106113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.40.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

