William Blair Weighs in on PAR Technology Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PAR Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PAR Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

NYSE:PAR opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

