Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,069 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Ferguson stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. 1,494,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $217.32.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

