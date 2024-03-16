Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

