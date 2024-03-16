Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $18.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 9,481,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,047. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.