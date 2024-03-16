Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 231,694 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.