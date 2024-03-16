Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST remained flat at $50.33 during trading on Friday. 2,078,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,666. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.