Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 592,204 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

