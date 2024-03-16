Woodstock Corp Has $47.81 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.5% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $546.91. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.94 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

