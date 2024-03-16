Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $320.52

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.52 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 326.30 ($4.18). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 324.50 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,142,811 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 321.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.07. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,550.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sven Borho purchased 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £1,115.20 ($1,428.83). Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

