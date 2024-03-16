Zacks Research Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AWI opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.