Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,813 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

