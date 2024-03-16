ZYUS Life Sciences (CVE:ZYU) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

ZYUS Life Sciences (CVE:ZYU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ZYUS Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
ZYUS Life Sciences Stock Performance
