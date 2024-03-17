167,244 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

