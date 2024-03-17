26,600 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.49. 94,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,169. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $238.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

