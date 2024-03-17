2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSVT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $279,847.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,206,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.84. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

