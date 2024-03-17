38,856 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.86. 3,027,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,570. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

