4,178 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,171. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

