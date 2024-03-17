4,947 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 543,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

