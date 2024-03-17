495 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $293.54 and a one year high of $624.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.