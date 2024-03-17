7,600 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $24.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 8,496,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,745. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.