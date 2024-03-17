A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 51,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.60. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

