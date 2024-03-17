AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,957,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

