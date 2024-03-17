Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

