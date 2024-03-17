ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO William Zerella Sells 50,000 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $457,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

