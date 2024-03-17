Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Posts Earnings Results

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Adecoagro Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

