ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ADTRAN by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ADTRAN by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6,481.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

